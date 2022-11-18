NFL Coach Arrested on DUI Charge

An NFL coach was arrested on a DUI charge. According to ESPN, Todd Downing, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. An officer pulled Downing's vehicle over on I-65 South Friday morning after he noticed the vehicle was speeding. During the stop, the officer saw signs of impairment from Downing and could smell alcohol from the vehicle, according to News Channel 5 Nashville. The Titans' offensive coordinator was booked in Williamson County Jail and was bonded on Friday morning.

Downing and the Titans returned to Tennessee following their 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The team is now 7-3 and remaining in first place in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been with the Titans since 2019 and was the tight ends coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator last year. Currently, the Titans are ranked 30th in the league in total offense, 24 in scoring offense, 11th in rushing offense and 28th in passing offense.

Before joining the Titans, Downing was the tight ends coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. He came to Minnesota after spending three seasons with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) where he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, in 2014, Downing was the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills. He held that same position with the Detroit Lions from 2012-2013 after being the assistant quarterbacks coach for the team from 2010-2011.

Downing has received his share of criticism as the Titans' offensive coordinator leading to general manager Jon Robinson responding to the comments. "There's zero patience in today's society," Robinson said, per The Tennesseean. "(People) don't understand everything that goes into game planning and what's built into plays. … There's a lot of stuff that goes into it. But when it doesn't go the way somebody wants it, the knee-jerk reaction is 'we have to fire this (person). We have to do this.'

"They are good people, got great families. "They're smart football men, everybody on that offensive side of the football. I'm proud to work with them." The Titans' next game will be on Sunday, Nov. 27 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals.