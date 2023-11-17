NFL Coach Fired After Five Seasons With Team

An NFL coach is looking for a new team. This week, the Buffalo Bills announced that they fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after being with the team for five seasons. The team then announced that quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will serve as interim offensive coordinator. The move comes after the Bills lost to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

"There's been times when we have moved the ball and scored points, but those times, I believe, have become few and far between," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday afternoon, per ESPN. "I can point to the Miami game [in Week 4], which I felt very good about, obviously, we scored on just about, if not every, drive there. But since that Miami game, and really, before that, there were some times when I didn't feel like we were moving the ball well enough and scoring points. So, it's just — it's the whole thing, right? The whole body of work. It's not just off of two games or four games. It's the entire season at this point."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked about Dorsey being fired while speaking to reporters. Allen took responsibility for how the offense has looked this season. "Without a doubt, and I take that very personally," Allen said per ESPN. "It hurts a lot to see someone you care about go through a situation like that and to know that if I could have done more, if this offense could have done more, we wouldn't have had to do something like that. "... It's an unfortunate series of events that have led up to it, but, again, as much as you can sit here and feel sorry for yourself and you can sulk on what's going on, we got a game to prepare for and it's four days away, so we can't pay too much attention to it."

The Bills have a top-10 offense as they are ranked eighth in points per game (26.2) and seventh in yards per game (370.1). However, the Bills have struggled to find consistency as 21 percent of their drives have ended in turnover since Week 5, according to ESPN. Dorsey, 42, joined the Bills in 2019 as a quarterbacks coach. In 2021, Dorsey was promoted to passing game coordinator before making the jump to offensive coordinator in 2022. Before joining the Bills, Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers from 2013 to 2017.