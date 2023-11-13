College Football Champion Head Coach Fired From Team After Six Seasons

A top college football coach is looking for a new team. On Sunday, the Texas A&M Aggies football team fired Jimbo Fisher as its head coach. According to ESPN, the move is expected to cost Texas A&M more than $76 million to buy out Fisher's contract. According to the contract, Texas A&M will owe Fisher $19.2 million in two months and then pay him $7.2 annually through 2031.

"After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President [Mark] Welsh and then Chancellor [John] Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision," Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. "We appreciate Coach Fisher's time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Texas A&M's payments to Jimbo Fisher after firing him:



Within 60 Days: $19.4 million

Within 120 Days: $7.27 million

2025: $7.27 million

2026: $7.27 million

2027: $7.27 million

2028: $7.27 million

2029: $7.27 million

2030: $7.27 million

2031: $7.27 million… pic.twitter.com/LAo2JMpLuf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 13, 2023

Fisher, 58, was hired by the Aggies in 2018 after spending eight seasons as the head coach at Florida State. Fisher never had a losing season at Texas A&M but also never won more than nine games. His best season was in 2020 when the Aggies finished the season with a 9-1 record, won the Orange Bowl and finished No. 4 in the AP and Coaches Poll. This season, the Aggies have a 6-4 record and had losses against Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Miami.

"The assessment that I delivered was that we are not reaching our full potential," Bjork said at a news conference. "We are not in the championship conversation and something was not quite right about our direction and the plan. We should be relevant on the national scene."

Fisher began his college football head coaching career in 2010 at Florida State. In his eight seasons with the Seminoles, Fisher posted an 83-23 record and won three ACC Championships and a BCS National Championship in 2013. He resigned from his position at Florida State to sign a 10-year, $75 million contract with the Aggies. Before the 2021 season, Fisher's contract was extended through 2031. Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012 after being in the Big 12 Conference from 1996 to 2011.