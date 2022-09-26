Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.

Dorsey was frustrated with how the game ended. The Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins 21-19 but had a chance to win the contest. Buffalo was driving down the field with less than a minute remaining in the game, and quarterback Josh Allen completed a pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. But with no timeouts left, McKenzie was tackled in bounds with eight seconds to play and the Bills could not spike the ball in time to set up a game-winning field goal. The Bills are now 2-1 on the year, while the Dolphins improved to 3-0.

#Bills OC Ken Dorsey LOST IT in the coaching booth. Oh my.pic.twitter.com/x1WcoSTY1c — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2022

"I was trying to get out of bounds. I was also trying to get yards," McKenzie said after the game, per ESPN. "I knew [Buffalo place-kicker Tyler Bass'] range, so I was trying to get out of bounds but also get up the field. I tried to get out of bounds. There was nine seconds left, and I was trying to get to the hash — and I kind of got bumped by going to the ref, and it just went down from there. If I could take it back, I would probably just go up field, get down, put it on the hash myself and live to fight another down."

Dorsey, 41, has been with the Bills since 2019, but this is his first season as the team's offensive coordinator. He was an NFL quarterback from 2003 to 2008 but is known for having a successful college football career for the Miami Hurricanes where he was 38-2 as a starting quarterback. And based on what players and coaches have said about him, Dorsey doesn't like to lose.

"He's such a competitive guy," Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "He wants to win every situation. ... I think our players seem like they feed off of it. I know we were in training camp, and even when we were competing against each other in OTAs, I could sense the offense really having that same type of intensity that Kenny kind of coaches with; but yet, he is a guy who's able to reign it back when he needs to and take it in a different direction, to encourage players at the same time."