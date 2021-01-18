NFL Cancels Annual Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

✖

The NFL has made a major change to the offseason schedule that will directly impact how the 32 teams prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The league announced on Monday that the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, will not take place. The league will not hold in-person workouts or interviews due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league sent a memo to the 32 franchises on Monday informing them of the change. Along with news of the canceled Scouting Combine, the teams also learned that they would have to conduct interviews and psychological exams virtually. There will be limited in-person medical exams, which will likely take place in April, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. College prospects can still work out for the NFL teams during their respective Pro Days on campuses across the country.

The NFL Scouting Combine is traditionally one of the most important dates in the offseason calendar. This event provides teams with the opportunity to watch the top college prospects run the 40-yard dash and take part in a variety of drills. The teams also get face-to-face time with top players and can ask them a variety of questions about football, life and other topics. The Scouting Combine physicals will occasionally reveal previously-hidden medical issues.

With the marquee event canceled, the league will have to take another approach while preparing for the upcoming draft. Pro Days will be even more important considering that they will provide the scouts and coaches with up close and personal looks at the future stars of the NFL. Similarly, the teams will have to figure out the best approach for the virtual interviews in order to determine which players are best for the locker room dynamic.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted several offseason activities in 2020, but it did not cause any issues with last year's Scouting Combine. Teams descended upon Indianapolis in February and watched the drills in person. Less than one month later, however, the NFL had to make changes to the schedule. The 2020 NFL Draft did not take place in Las Vegas as planned. Instead, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced all of the picks virtually from his basement.

The league planned on heading to Las Vegas in 2021 to make up for the canceled event, but the upcoming NFL Draft is now in question with Monday's announcement. There is a scenario where the league has to hold its second consecutive selection event without fans or teams in attendance.