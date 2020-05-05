NFL Announces Release Date for 2020 Regular Season Schedule

✖

The NFL 2020 regular season schedule is done, and fans now know when it will be released. On Monday, the league announced the schedule for all 32 teams will be released on Thursday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to see the schedule on NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL Network, which will broadcast a three-hour show that will break down the schedule, division-by-division, taking a look at some of the top games this season.

Normally, the NFL schedule is released a week or two before the NFL Draft. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league had to make sure playing this season was possible before a schedule could be released. Changes can be made to the schedule if the season has to be delayed as the NFL has contingency plans in place. One big change the league announced is the international games won't be played this fall. Several teams were scheduled to have games in London and Mexico City.

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin said in a statement. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season. We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK."

Despite the international games being moved to the U.S., there will be a full 17 week-schedule, which means all 32 teams will be scheduled to play 16 games this fall. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN, the league plans to start on time, but they will make adjustments if necessary.

"If we have to make adjustments, we will be prepared to do so based on the latest guidance from our medical experts and public health officials and current and future government regulations," McCarthy said. "We made adjustments and conducted safely and efficiently key offseason activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program and the 2020 NFL Draft."