NFL All-Pro Running Back Says He Smoked Marijuana Before Games

An NFL running back is opening up about an interesting thing he used to do to get ready for a game. While appearing on the Steel Here podcast, Le'Veon Bell revealed that he would smoke marijuana before games and would still be productive on the field.

"Looking back, that's what I did," Bell said, per CBS Sports. "When I was playing football, I smoked. Even before the games, I'd smoke and I'd go out there and run for 150, two (touchdowns)." Bell, 31, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons (played in five) with the team and was selected to Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team three times. Bell held out for the entire 2018 season as he refused to sign the franchise tag for the second consecutive year.

In March 2019, Bell signed a four-year contract with the New York Jets and rushed for 789 yards while posting 461 receiving yards in 15 games. He only played in two games for the Jets in 2020 due to injuries and asking for a trade. Bell was released by the team on Oct. 13, 2020, but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs a few days later. In 2021, Bell played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He did not play last season.

Bell also talked about the issues he had with Adam Gase, who was the Jets' head coach while he was there. "Bro, we get to New York, and that's when you instantly find out that head coaches make a huge difference," Bell said, per ESPN. "As soon as I get to New York, I find that out like the first week. ... Bro, the team wasn't that great, don't get me wrong, but I feel like if Coach [Mike] Tomlin [of the Steelers] was coaching that team, we win nine games at least. It's to the point where [ex-Jets quarterback] Sam Darnold don't even know like the actual line's protections because he's so confused about our offense because the coach is confusing him." In his NFL career, Bell posted 6,554 rushing yards, 3,289 receiving yards and 51 total touchdowns.