NFL All-Pro Player Retires at 30 Years Old

An All-Pro and Pro Bowl NFL safety has announced his retirement. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Thursday that former safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is retiring as a member of the team. He was a member of the Packers from 2014 and 2018 and was named to the All-Pro Second Team and Pro Bowl in 2016.

Clinton-Dix, 30, was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft after playing college football at Alabama. From 2014-2017, Clinton-Dix didn't miss a regular season game and recorded at least 79 tackles each season. 2016 was Clinton-Dix's best season, posting 80 tackles, five interceptions and seven passes defended while helping the Packers reach the NFC Championship game.

In 2018, Clinton-Dix played in seven games for the Packers before he was traded to the now-Washington Commanders. In 2019, Clinton-Dix signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears and recorded 78 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games. The following year, Clinton-Dix signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys but was cut from the team before the start of the regular season. In 2021, Clinton-Dix was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos but never played a game for any of the three teams.

When Clinton-Dix was traded in 2018, he sent a message to Packers fans. "The past few days have been filled with lots of emotion," Clinton-Dix wrote on Twitter at the time. "Even though I will be continuing my NFL journey with the Washington Redskins, there will always be a special place in my heart for the Green Bay Packers. I want to thank the Packers organization for the opportunity to rep the green and gold the past five years. The relationships made with coaches, teammates, Lambeau Field staff and the Green Bay community will be missed."

At Alabama, Clinton-Dix was a standout player as he was named to the All-SEC First Team and a Consensus All-American in 2013. In that season, Clinton-Dix recorded 50 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended. He also helped the Crimson Tide win back-to-back national championships in 2011 and 2012.