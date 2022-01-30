NFC Championship Game 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

Super Bowl LVI will take place in two weeks, and we’re very close to finding out who will be playing in the big game. In this year’s NFC Championship Game, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also stream on FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, NFL.com, NFL App and CBS Sports App.

The 49ers (12-7) continue their improbable run to the Super Bowl. As a No. 6 seed, the 49ers have taken down the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs to play in their second conference title game in three seasons. And the good news for 49ers fans is the team has had the Rams number of the last three seasons. They have a 6-0 record over the Rams during that span including a 27-24 victory earlier this month.

The 49ers also have success against the Rams in the playoffs. Before today, the only time the two teams met in postseason play was in 1990 in the NFC Championship Game. San Francisco won the game 30-3 and went on to win the Super Bowl. In that game, legendary 49ers quarterback Joe Montana threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns while legendary safety Ronnie Lott had an interception in the victory.

The Rams (14-5) are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. This team is a little different from what they were in 2018 as they traded quarterback Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. With the Stafford under center, the Rams took down the Arizona Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

“I would say we have to be extremely physical,” Rams defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ said when asked what the team has to do to win today, per the team’s official website. “We gotta try to set the tone and not just set the tone, because I feel like we set the tone the last game and we started off really well, but we have to maintain it through all four quarters. That’s kind of becoming a theme for us right now, is making sure we maintain playing the game on our own terms, at our own pace, with that same energy and effort and execution and all that good stuff throughout all four quarters, not just two quarters.”