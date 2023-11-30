Neymar and Girlfriend Break up Just Weeks After She Gave Birth to Their Daughter

Neymar and his girlfriend have called it quits. On Instagram, Bruna Biancardi revealed that she has broken up with the soccer superstar less than two months after welcoming their daughter. Biancardi said she and Neymar will remain close due to their newborn baby.

"This is a private matter, but as I daily relate to news, assumptions and jokes, I inform you that I am not in a relationship," Biancardi, 29, wrote in an Instagram story, per US Weekly. "We are Mavie's parents, and this is our reason for our bond. Thank you, thank you." Neymar has not publicly commented on the breakup.

Biancardi and Neymar were first linked in April 2022, nearly one year before they found out they were expecting their first child. Neymar also shares a son, Davi Lucca, 12, with ex Caroline Dantas. In June, influencer Fernanda Campos claimed that she had an affair with Neymar beginning in November 2022. She alleges the Brazilian soccer star hid his relationship status with Biancardi.

"I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives," Neymar wrote in Portuguese on June 21. "I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you." Neymar added that his actions were "wrong" and affected "one of the most special people in my life," seemingly referring to Biancardi. "Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you," Neymar added.

Neymar, 31, plays for Al Hilal of the Saudi Professional League. He joined the club in August on a two-year contract. Neymar previously, played for Paris-Satin Germain for six seasons. " It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world," Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, said in a statement. "I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last 6 years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history. I would like to thank Neymar and his family. We wish Neymar all the very best for the future and his next adventure."