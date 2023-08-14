Married Soccer Player Accused of 'Dirty Dancing' With DJ

An English soccer player who is married is being accused of stroking and "dirty dancing" with a DJ at a house party, according to The Sun. Andy Carroll was reportedly filmed at a house party getting really close to Kitty McPaws. He went to the party after reportedly spending 2,000 pounds at a club.

One eyewitness said Carroll was seen with two other women. "He was talking about what he wanted to do with them," the witness said. "It was shocking for someone who is married." Carroll is married to Billi Mucklow who has been in Spain with their three children while he begins the new season with the League One Club Reading.

Carroll and Kitty were seen dirty dancing as if oblivious to others in the room. pic.twitter.com/EzcCywNXG8 — Futball News (@FutballNews_) August 13, 2023

On the night of the party, Carroll was with his friends at the Aura Bar and Grill in Essex where McPaws was with a DJ friend called Lady Roc. They all went to Lady Roc's home nearby where McPaws and wrapped her leg around Carroll's waist. One person who attended the party said, "He caressed her bum. It was very flirty. Someone made a joke that Kitty McPaws was living up to her name because they were pawing each other. Andy was very carefree. He knew others were watching and that at one stage he was filmed with Kitty."

McPaws told The Sun, "He was on a night out and I was DJing. We had a quick chat before my set. That was it." Carroll, 34, and Mucklow, 35 got married last May. The couple got engaged in 2014, and Carroll has two children from a previous relationship along with the three children he shares with Mucklow.

Carroll began his pro soccer career in 2006 as a member of Newcastle United. He has played for multiple clubs in his career and signed with his current club Reading in September. Carroll signed a contract extension with Reading in January and will remain with the club until 2024. In his club career, Carroll has scored 86 goals in 351 appearances.

In a 2019 interview, Carroll talked about how he had to Google his Liverpool teammates when he joined the team in 2011. "I was just completely oblivious to all the football that was going on," he said, per Sports Illustrated. "I would work at the training ground and knew my tactics, but until we had a meeting I didn't know who we were playing, unless I asked someone. When I was in the helicopter down to Liverpool, I was like, 'I know Stevie G, I know [Jamie] Carragher. Who else?' My agent at the time had to tell me, and I would get it on Google and find out the team. So that's actually a true story. It's bad because it's Liverpool players, but it's not disrespectful – I just literally didn't watch football, so I didn't know."