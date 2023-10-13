Soccer Star Alisha Lehmann Says 'Well Known' Celebrity Offered Her $110K for One Night Together

Soccer star Alisha Lehmann said she turned down "a very well-known" celebrity and has proof. The 24-year-old who is also an influencer and model claimed in an interview on the DirTea Talk podcast an "international" celebrity offered her $110,000 for a night together.

"I was in Miami, my favorite place, and I met some friends at a club," Lehmann said, per the New York Post. "I got a message on my mobile, which I didn't reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me." Lehmann went on to say that the message was from " a very well-known person" but didn't reveal the name.

"We had previously bumped into one another at an event," she stated. "The message said: 'I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs to spend a night with her.' But my answer was — 'No way! And just 100,000?' Lehmann also said her bodyguard also received messages from the star's agent who was begging for her to accept the offer. "The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone," she said. "It is a bit stupid. Is it from a footballer? I cannot reveal his name. But he is very, very well known on an international level."

Lehmann plays for Aston Villa and the Switzerland national team. In 45 league games for Aston Villa, Lehman has scored seven goals. For team Switzerland, Lehmann has scored seven goals in 44 appearances. Lehmann is openly bisexual and previously dated Switzerland teammate Roman Bachmann prior to her relationship with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

In an interview with Hypebae, Lehmann revealed how she got into playing soccer. "I started playing football when I was really young, at school in the first grade, I was around six," she said. "I started playing with my cousin, and he was the real reason I carried on. I stopped after a while, I don't remember why, but eventually, the journey continued and I began to really love it. After a while, I progressed further and I ended up playing for a young boys' team in Switzerland. After that, my first professional contract was for West Ham, here in England."

Lehmann also talked about her social media following, which includes 15.5 million on Instagram. She said: "It feels really good, I think social media can influence a lot of things. For women's football, it's a good thing to have and more importantly to show the little girls you can play football. It's not a bad thing to want to look like a girl and play football either. I really support that, and I want everyone to be themselves when they play the sport."