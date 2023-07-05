New York Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of 2023 Season for Domestic Violence

New York Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero is suspended for the rest of the 2023 season for violating MLB's domestic violence policy. He will miss the team's 76 remaining regular season games, one of the longest suspensions in MLB history behind Trevor Bauer (324 games, reduced on appeal to 194), Sam Dyson (162), Jose Torres (100), Hector Olivera (82) and his Yankees teammate Domingo German (81), per ESPN. MLB did not announce what was discovered during the investigation.

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero," the team said in a statement. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season under MLB's domestic violence policy, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/OPGmVmfbkp — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 5, 2023

Yankees manager Aaron Boon said Cordero informed him a couple of days ago that there was an ongoing investigation. "You get that news or you hear about that, and it's sad," Boone said, per MLB.com. "Your heart goes out to everyone involved. … My biggest thing right now is just feeling for the situation, hoping and praying that something good comes out of this, that there's maturity, growth or healing in whatever is going on."

Yankees captain Aaron Judge said he talked to Cordero before the suspension was announced. "I just said, 'Hey, learn from this,'" Judge said. "I was pretty upset. I know a lot of the guys on the team are upset. This is in the league's hands, and the league handed down the suspension. Hopefully, he learns from this and becomes a better person."

Cordero, 31, joined the Yankees this season after not being part of the majors since 2020. He appeared in 31 games this year and posted a 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA and 34 strikeouts. Previously, Cordero spent time with the Washington Nationals (2018) Toronto Blue Jays (2019) and Chicago White Sox (2019-2020). He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees in December 2021 and spent the entire season in the minors. Cordero also missed the entire 2021 season as he underwent Tommy John surgery. In his career, Cordero has played in 114 games and has a career ERA of 4.36.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.