NBA Suspends Ja Morant for 25 Games

Ja Morant continues to suffer the consequences of his actions. On Friday, the NBA announced that it has suspended the Memphis Grizzlies star for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season due to conduct detrimental to the league. His suspension will begin immediately, and he will have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. Morant is also ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities during the course of his suspension.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning. Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

Back in May, the Grizzles suspended Morant from team activities after a video on social circulated showing him brandishing a firearm. And as Silver mentioned, Morant missed eight games in March for holding up a handgun at a Denver-area club. Morant is set to make $33.5 million this upcoming season but could lose $300,000 per game, or $7.5 million during the suspension.

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused," Morant said in a statement issued Friday. "I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera — who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me — I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all of my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation of our brands. And to all of my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise."

"I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision-making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

Morant, 23, has emerged as one of the best young players in the NBA. He won the Rookie of the Year award in 2020, was named the NBA All-Second Team in 2022 and was selected to play in the All-Star game the last two seasons.