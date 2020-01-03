New York Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dead at 90

Don Larsen, who pitched a perfect game in the World Series back in 1956 as a member of the New York Yankees, died on Wednesday night. He was 90 years old. Larsen’s representative, Andrew Levy, said Larsen passed away due to his battle with esophageal cancer in hospice care in Hayden, Idaho. His son, Scott, confirmed the death.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome and familiar face at our annual Old-Timers’ Day celebrations in the decades following his playing career,” the Yankees said in a statement.

“Don’s perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, encapsulating a storied era of Yankees success and ranking among the greatest single-game performances in Major League Baseball history. The unmitigated joy reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the game’s final out will forever hold a secure place in Yankees lore. It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, unforgettable things that can take place on a baseball field.”

“The Yankees organization extends its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Larsen’s perfect game is something that has stood out for more than half a century.

“Don Larsen’s perfect game in Game Five of the 1956 World Series at Yankee Stadium is one of the most memorable achievements in the history of our National Pastime,” Manfred said. “His unexpected performance on that Monday afternoon has remained unique for 63 years and counting. On a team of many stars, Don illustrated that anyone can make history — even perfection — on our sport’s biggest stage. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and the fans he touched during his life in our great game.”

Larsen started his baseball career with the St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles in 1953. He joined the Yankees in 1955 and helped the team win two World Series in his five seasons with the squad. Because of his perfect game in the 1956 World Series, Larsen was named World Series MVP.

Larsen would bounce around different major league teams until the end of the 1967 season. He finished his career with 81 wins, 91 losses and a 3.78 ERA.