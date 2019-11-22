New England Patriots Have Reportedly ‘Kicked the Tires’ on Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown wants to sign with an NFL team very soon, and it looks like he could be reunited with Tom Brady. According to former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria who now works for WEEI Radio in Boston, the Patriots have “kicked the tires” on Brown. They have had internal discussions about bringing back the wide receiver after releasing him in September.

The interesting thing about this is, Brown recently sent a message to Patriots owner Robert Kraft for the trouble he caused when he joined the team. The former Patriots receiver wrote, “Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama ! Thank you sincerely AB.”

The reason the Patriots could consider bringing back Brown is they are dealing with a couple of injuries at the wide receiver position. Phillip Dorset is dealing with a concussion and Mohammed Sanu is dealing with an ankle injury. Also, as teams get closer to the playoffs, the Patriots are in need of a spark on offense became they are not scoring as consistently as many fans are used to seeing. Brady recently talked about the offensive issues and he said it’s been frustrating.

“It’s just part of how our season’s gone,” Brady said to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio per NBC Sports Boston. “I think there’s a lot of things we talk about internally. Things that we see that we need to do to continue to try to improve … we’re going to have to just execute better than we did and better than we have.

“We’re 9-1, our defense is playing great, our special teams unit is playing great and they’re keeping us in every game. Offensively, I’ve said we’ve got to take advantage when we have opportunities in [a] short field and we had a few of those yesterday. Those are the ones that probably frustrate me the most.”

The Patriots leading receiver through 10 games is Julian Edelman who has recorded 68 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns. Their second-leading receiver is running back James White with 420 yards and one touchdown on 48 receptions. So while Brown has some issues he’s still dealing with, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in a Patriots uniform and try to make a run at the Super Bowl.