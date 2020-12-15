Netflix's Colin Kaepernick Series Stricken With Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

The Netflix series about Colin Kaepernick is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. According to Variety, nine crew members on Colin in Black & White have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recorded the cluster of COVID-19 cases as occurring on a Netflix production located at 18421 S Main St in Gardena, Calif.

The show is currently in pre-production as principal photography begins in January. Filming will not be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 cases. Colin in Black & White tells the story of Kaepernick during his high school years and his road to the NFL and activism. Jaden Michael will play Kaepernick while Mary Louise Parker and Nick Offerman will play Kaepernick's parents.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/eb75RkuW2H — Netflix (@netflix) June 29, 2020

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said in a release in June. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It's an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see."

Kaepernick will be the narrator of the series. He will also be an executive producer along with Ava DuVernay. "With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally," DuVernay said in a release. "Colin's story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience."

Kaepernick spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but has not played since 2016 when he started to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the country. The move became a huge debate about the national anthem and protesting, and despite leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012, Kaepernick has not signed with another NFL team.