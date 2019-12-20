Netflix Announces ‘Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez’ Documentary Series

The story of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will be available for everyone to watch very soon. Netflix recently announced a new documentary series called Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. It will be a three-part documentary, released Jan. 15.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is a three-part documentary series examining what led to the murderous fall and shocking death of former NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez. Premieres January 15 pic.twitter.com/df5bQ5kRP5 — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 20, 2019

The synopsis of the series reads:

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior. A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.

Hernandez died by suicide in 2017 while in prison, with reports of him being linked to the murder of a fourth victim. Investigative journalist Dylan Howard has a new book called Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields and talked to Hernandez’s former cellmate Kyle Kennedy about the alleged fourth victim.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies,’” Kennedy said.

It’s likely we won’t find out the identity of the fourth victim, but the documentary could shed some light on why Hernandez committed the crimes that would ultimately cost him his life.

Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010-2012. His best season was in 2011 when the Patriots went to Super Bowl as he recorded 79 receptions, 910 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in 38 games in his NFL career and caught 175 passes for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns.