NBA Star Miles Bridges Arrested in Los Angeles

NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested in Los Angels on Wednesday for felony domestic violence. According to TMZ Sports, the 24-year-old, who previously played with the Charlotte Hornets, turned himself into a local jail for an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday. Law enforcement said a woman claimed she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. When police arrived, Bridges was gone and the woman needed medical attention.

Bridges was arrested after he turned himself in on Wednesday. His bail was set at $130,000 and has since been released. "The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the team said in a statement Thursday, per ESPN. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Mychelle Johnson, the wife of Bridges, went to Instagram to share several disturbing images of the injuries she claims to have suffered from the former Hornets. In the post, Johnson said she suffered a fractured nose, fractured wrist, torn eardrum and torn muscles from her neck from being choked.

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore," Johnson wrote. "I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not. I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It's unethical, it's immoral, it's truly SICK."

Bridges had a strong 2021-22 season as he averaged 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game. He was the Hornets' leading scorer last season and is set to become a restricted free agent. On Tuesday, the Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer, which allows them to match any offer sheet made by a team who is interested in him. "As an organization, we love Miles,'' Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday. "We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise, and I believe, with his work ethic, he's only going to get better.''