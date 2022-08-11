NBA to Permanently Retire No. 6 League Wide

The NBA is making a big move to honor one of the best players in basketball history. The league and the NBA Players Association announced they will honor the life and legacy of Bill Russell by permanently retiring his uniform No. 6 throughout the league. Russell, who died on July 31, will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA.

"Bill Russell's unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill's transcendent career will always be recognized."

The life and legacy of 11-time NBA champion and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell will be honored by retiring his uniform number, 6, throughout the league. The iconic Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer will be the first player to have his number retired across the NBA. pic.twitter.com/OSVx02bQDl — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2022

"This is a momentous honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play the game," NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio said. "Bill's actions on and off the court throughout the course of his life helped to shape generations of players for the better and for that, we are forever grateful. We are proud to continue the celebration of his life and legacy alongside the league."

Along with retiring Russell's number, the league will honor the Basketball Hall of Famer throughout the 2022-23 season. All NBA players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys, and every NBA court will feature a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline. Russell played his entire career with the Boston Celtics, and the team will honor him with a separate and unique recognition on their uniforms. Players who currently wear No. 6 will be grandfathered.

Russell was a member of the Celtics from 1956 to 1969 and led the team to 11 NBA Championships. He also won the NBA MVP award five times, was selected to the All-Star game 12 times, named to the All-NBA Team 11 times, and selected to the four different anniversary teams.

"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports – an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA's first Black head coach," the Celtics said in a statement. "Bill Russell's DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court."