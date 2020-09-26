Halsey Shows Love to LeBron James and the Lakers Amid NBA Playoffs

✖

Halsey is fired up about her favorite team. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the midst of the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals. Defeating the Denver Nuggets in the series will set up a trip to the NBA Finals and a series against either the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics, and Halsey is ready for her beloved Lakers to achieve this goal.

The popular singer posted a photo on Instagram that showed her dressed in an all-white LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers jersey. "it time," she wrote in the caption of the photo. This post referenced the ongoing series and a game against the Nuggets. The Lakers secured a 114-108 win on Thursday night, increasing the series lead to 3-1. The win didn't guarantee a trip to the Finals, but Halsey expressed faith in the Southern California-based team.

Halsey has made her love for the Lakers very clear on social media. She created a special Twitter account to talk about the NBA and the ongoing playoffs and criticize the rival Los Angeles Clippers and the team's fanbase. Some people responded by calling Halsey a "bandwagon fan," but she was not having any of the sass. The singer posted a collage that featured her at Lakers games throughout the years.

In addition to continually tweeting about the Lakers from her special account, Halsey also appeared at a playoff game. She was one of the many virtual fans showing excitement during a battle against the Houston Rockets. Interestingly enough, Halsey's virtual fan sat next to Karri Kuzma, the mother of Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

While Halsey has expressed confidence in the Lakers, the team still has work to do. The LA-based franchise has a 3-1 lead and plans for securing another series win in five games. However, the Nuggets have not gone quietly into the night at multiple points. The Denver team has been on the brink of leaving the NBA bubble six separate times but has continued to survive and advance. Saturday night is yet another opportunity.

"You can never be comfortable around this team," Lakers star Anthony Davis said, per the NBA. "They have been in this situation twice. We've been in the situation twice. But both teams are familiar with these situations, but this team is not going to go away."

The Nuggets will fight to book a trip to the NBA Finals, but a loss would cement James' place in history. The Los Angeles Lakers star only needs one win to tie NBA career scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for third on the career list with 10 NBA Finals appearances. He would sit behind only Hall of Famers Bill Russell (12) and Sam Jones (11) of the Boston Celtics.