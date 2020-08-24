NBA Fans Celebrate 'Kobe Bryant Day' Following Late Icon's Birthday
Orange County officials recently announced that Monday, August 24, would officially become Kobe Bryant Day. They explained that the late NBA icon who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 had a profound impact on Southern California and that he inspired countless men and women to pursue their dreams. The officials purposely chose Monday due to it falling one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday. Additionally, the date (8/24) represented both jersey numbers that he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers.
While Kobe Bryant Day is only official in Orange County, that piece of information did not prevent nationwide celebrations. Fans headed to Twitter and celebrated Bryant's career and his impact on sports. Some reminisced about his iconic plays en route to winning five championships while others talked about him having two separate jersey numbers retired. Each tweet had a tinge of sadness due to fans simultaneously mourning his death, but they had the intention of celebrating his life.
KOBE BRYANT DAY pic.twitter.com/FvPfC0kNwK— Nick Travetti MUSIC (NicoDidntTellu) (@NickTravetti) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Happy Kobe Bryant day 8-24💜💛 pic.twitter.com/nIuWpaLB0S— Jonathan Alexander (@JiaAlexander) August 24, 2020
8/24... Kobe Bryant day 💜💛🙏🏼— Jonathan Colón (@JohnnnyBananas) August 24, 2020
prevnext
"The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do." 8/24
Kobe Bryant Day 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/B2aiWISapm— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 24, 2020
Today is Kobe Bryant Remembrance Day.— Kalidy Kia (@KalidyKia) August 24, 2020
RIP #24 and thank you for everything from the people that you still inspire everyday. pic.twitter.com/w7nZvL6z0p
prevnext
Kobe Bryant Day💛💜#MambaDay— 𝐄𝐔𝐅𝐘⚓ (@ThisisYops) August 24, 2020
Me watching @kobebryant tributes all day pic.twitter.com/3ojGZHARSK— Kobe-Wan Kenobi (@MikeTravis1008) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Happy Kobe Bryant Day! pic.twitter.com/Gy1V78y6kr— Not So Usual - Jennifer (@NotSoUsual_Jen) August 24, 2020
Happy Kobe Bryant Day! Mamba vibes all day. #MambaMentality💜💛 #8y24 pic.twitter.com/qBNMvfTLF8— Avis R Gipson (@ms_av_ramona) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Happy Kobe Bryant Day #824 pic.twitter.com/wqquDJCFaM— Adriana Cortez 🌊🌊🌊 (@nanatez) August 24, 2020
Yesterday was Kobe Bryant birthday 8/23 and today is Kobe day 8/24 may you rest in paradise 💜💛 🔥 my Kobe jersey pic.twitter.com/OnEFVnYSFB— Ⓜ️ond Baker (@mondbaker2007) August 24, 2020
prevnext
Honoring a legend on Kobe Bryant Day. https://t.co/zm3L6y7Odq— Religion of Sports (@religionofsport) August 24, 2020
This 8/24 is the first-ever Kobe Bryant Remembrance Day. 8 and 24 were the numbers he wore during his 20-year career with the same team. By pursuing his childhood dream of playing for the LA Lakers, Kobe inspired young people around the world to follow their dreams. Rest in 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/0njghOKXt2— Chris Gardner (@CEOofHappYness) August 24, 2020
prev
Happy Kobe Bryant Day Los Angeles! #KobeDay #KobeForever— Chard Jimenez (@JimenezChard) August 24, 2020