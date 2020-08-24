NBA Fans Celebrate 'Kobe Bryant Day' Following Late Icon's Birthday

Orange County officials recently announced that Monday, August 24, would officially become Kobe Bryant Day. They explained that the late NBA icon who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 had a profound impact on Southern California and that he inspired countless men and women to pursue their dreams. The officials purposely chose Monday due to it falling one day after what would have been his 42nd birthday. Additionally, the date (8/24) represented both jersey numbers that he wore with the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Kobe Bryant Day is only official in Orange County, that piece of information did not prevent nationwide celebrations. Fans headed to Twitter and celebrated Bryant's career and his impact on sports. Some reminisced about his iconic plays en route to winning five championships while others talked about him having two separate jersey numbers retired. Each tweet had a tinge of sadness due to fans simultaneously mourning his death, but they had the intention of celebrating his life.