Popular TikTok star and runner Bobby Graves, who went by the name Caleb online, has died after collapsing at the finish line of Disneyland's Halloween Half Marathon. He was 35.

According to the LA Times, Graves crossed the finish line at 7 a.m. and started clutching his chest before dropping into a volunteer's arms. "Anaheim fire and rescue personnel were on scene immediately and started giving lifesaving measures and transported them to the hospital," Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter said. "Unfortunately, they worked on him for about an hour, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Graves was described in the LA Times as an "avid fan" of Disney's theme park and had grown a popular following on TikTok covering his travels. He had no reported medical conditions, and no official cause of death has been determined yet. Graves was also an experienced runner who had participated in marathons at Disney parks this year and in 2023.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our hearts are with Caleb's family and loved ones during this difficult time," Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good.

The day before the half-marathon, Graves posted to TikTok about his concerns with the heat. Southern California had been gripped by a blistering heatwave, with temperatures reaching 120 in the worst spots. In his video, Graves noted he was "marginally worried" about the temps during the race.

Disney Halloween Half Marathon Weekend is here! 🎃 Hit the runDisney race weekend expo this morning to grab my bib, shop a little merch, and get hype for the Sunday race! If you're running this weekend, remember it will be HOT! Stay hydrated and listen to your body. Good luck to all the runners!

"I went outside today around 2:00 – which is probably the hottest part of the day – and it was 90-something degrees," he said in the clip. "I have some susceptibility, I don't know if it's temporary or long-term, to heat. Because I was outside for like 20 minutes, walking my dog, and it was hot, but I felt fine ... and then like 10 minutes after I got back in, I just passed out.

"I just fell asleep – no control over my body. It was heat exhaustion, it's only happened once to me before," he continued. "I don't know what's going on, but I really hope I get through the race tomorrow morning."

Graves added a warning to "stay hydrated and listen to your body" in the caption of the post. Rest in peace.