NBA Fans Blast LeBron James, Lakers for Losing 1st Round Playoff Series

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs, and NBA fans have a lot to say about it. On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers, 113-100 in Game 6 of their first-round series, and it's the first time in James' career he has lost in the first round in 15 trips to the playoffs.

"The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength," James stated as he missed 26 games this season due to an ankle injury, per ESPN. "Either because of injury or COVID or something going on with our ballclub this year, we could never fully get into a rhythm. And never really kind of see the full potential of what we could be capable of."

The injuries played a big part in the Lakers' issues this year, which led to them earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. And they had to fight their way into the playoffs, beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The playoff exit comes eight months after the team won the NBA Championship in an altered season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look at fans reacting to James' playoff exit.