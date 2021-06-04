NBA Fans Blast LeBron James, Lakers for Losing 1st Round Playoff Series
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated from the playoffs, and NBA fans have a lot to say about it. On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns beat the Lakers, 113-100 in Game 6 of their first-round series, and it's the first time in James' career he has lost in the first round in 15 trips to the playoffs.
"The one thing that bothers me more than anything is we never really got an opportunity to see our full team at full strength," James stated as he missed 26 games this season due to an ankle injury, per ESPN. "Either because of injury or COVID or something going on with our ballclub this year, we could never fully get into a rhythm. And never really kind of see the full potential of what we could be capable of."
The injuries played a big part in the Lakers' issues this year, which led to them earning the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. And they had to fight their way into the playoffs, beating the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. The playoff exit comes eight months after the team won the NBA Championship in an altered season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a look at fans reacting to James' playoff exit.
Face it, Blind Witnesses: LeBron James has always, always been overhyped and overrated.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 4, 2021
One fan replied: "Not overhyped and overrated. He just has failed in the postseason. Regardless of the 4 championships, he is less than .500. Yes, he has faced ultimate dynasties, but that's not an excuse. The greatest always find a way."
Michael Jordan released Space Jam after winning a ring
LeBron James is releasing Space Jam 2 after getting dubbed in the first round by Cameron Payne
Levels. pic.twitter.com/46thedsIYy— RD 🇨🇦 (@NorthsidePace) June 4, 2021
James will be featured in the new Space Jam movie, which will be released in July. In James' defense, the Lakers never really got going this year due to a short offseason. However, the team will be well-rested for next year, which will put them in the running for another title.
America is sick and tired of LeBron James and ready for Tim Tebow!!— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 4, 2021
Another fan wrote: "LeBron is great but his fans overrate him, its true....he always needs a dominant offensive player by his side to win, contrary to what LeBron fans believe, LeBron is not that guy....he's more Pippen than Jordan, more Magic than Bird, understand?"
#Lakers #Suns
Kuzma: well damn that was a rough postseason. We’ll get it back next year tho fosho
Lebron James: pic.twitter.com/YDFKKOYAf1— Ibrahim Malik (@StealthJango517) June 4, 2021
"It's probably fair and unfair at same time to call him overrated," one fan noted. "This whole King act was given to him in High School. I don't believe he's anywhere near MJ and in fact I don't think he's a top 5 guy. But his longevity helps his pad stats. Just like Emmitt Smith in NFL."
Baker Mayfield made it out of the first round and LeBron James did not.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 4, 2021
Another fan tweeted: "Lebron played in the weakest eastern conference of all time. He's a top 3 player all time but to talk about his first round record is laughable. The minute he faced a good team in Celtics he jumped ship for Miami. Lebron is incredible but he's never touching Jordan's legacy."
Hey LeBron fans how those stats going? #LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/Q6ZRLbizAj— andre archibald (@andrearchibald0) June 4, 2021
"For me, it boils down to heart & soul of a player (as seen by the media's eyes)," one fan wrote. "Yes, lebron has numbers & stats but MJ & Kobe had the heart & soul of a Champion. Leave the political platform lebron & focus on the game."
LeBron James was eliminated in the first round for the first time in his career. He'll never be the player Michael Jordan was.— Susan St. James (@SusanStJames3_) June 4, 2021
Another fan stated: "Another reason the NBA has lost a large part of the generation that has economically fueled their growth. LeBron is a supremely gifted athlete that does a lot of good - bravo. The lecturing, flopping & poor sportsmanship is unappealing & why we are dumping our tix & are done!"