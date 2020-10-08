NBA to Eliminate Social Justice Messages on Courts Next Season, and Social Media Has Thoughts
The social justice messages on the NBA courts this season will not return. In an interview with ESPN this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the messages such as "Black Lives Matter" won't be very noticeable like they were this year as the league was in a bubble in Orlando. The move to have the messages on the courts was in wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
"We're completely committed to standing for social justice and racial equality," Silver said as reported by CBS Sports. "It's part of the DNA of this league. I would say in terms of the messages you see on the court on our jerseys, this was an extraordinary moment in time, when we began the discussions with the players and what we all lived through this summer." The 2019-2020 season could end on Friday if the Los Angles Lakers win Game 5 of the NBA Finals. If that happens, the question is when will the 2020-21 season begin?
"My sense is there will be some sort of return to normalcy," Silver said while also mentioning the season could start in January. "That those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor. And I understand those people who are saying 'I'm on your side, but I want to watch a basketball game." Here's a look at social media reacting to the NBA's decision of social justice messages for next year.
"Silver said next season he doubts players will be permitted to wear social-justice messages on their jerseys and the BLM logo isn’t expected to be on the floors of home arenas."
>NBA chokes on their own farts, news at 11 pic.twitter.com/g0ro3uRgLN— Battle Beagle (@HarmlessYardDog) October 8, 2020
Adam Silver says the NBA is going to leave social justice propaganda off the court next season.
I suspect the collapse in TV ratings had something to do with this decision.
I doubt the players will agree to this plan, but I guess we’ll see.https://t.co/y7VDahOdsQ— Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) October 8, 2020
#WNBA has been much more pointed in its social justice messaging than the #NBA and viewership is up - it's funny what happens when you put games on national TV where basketball fans can see them! https://t.co/398xpqQvzs— Far North Sider Blog (@farnorthsider) October 8, 2020
NBA schedules their games head to head against the NFL, no one watches, and the commissioner says it's because if the social justice messages on the court? pic.twitter.com/T0fi1EXsm2— Packers FTW (@PackersForTheWn) October 8, 2020
Hey @tedcruz - can you explain these stats so I can better understand how this is an NBA/social justice issue? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/FEJpCrGKUG— Dean Stevenson (@deanlstevenson) October 8, 2020
“Shut up and dribble.” - Adam Silver
NBA to leave BLM, social justice messaging 'off the floor' next season, says Commissioner Adam Silver | Fox News https://t.co/tuWb66KInx pic.twitter.com/fTjGhg3KM3— NW Pete (@ptv1024) October 8, 2020
Just saw that the NBA says that there won’t be any social justice messages on the court or on the players’ jerseys next year. Guess they saw how the ratings tanked this year. As far as I’m concerned it’s too little too late. #justplaysports— Charles Tucker (@MarineLDO05) October 8, 2020
.@espn ....so the .@NBA ratings are the worst in #NBAFinals history..(down almost 50%)...U have to fire employees...U really think social justice stuff belongs on sportscenter and in your pregame shows?..keep it up..U are becoming the @CNN of sports...NOBODY WATCHES! https://t.co/ko4HrWBBlr— Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) October 8, 2020
Adam Silver says NBA social justice warrior messages on the court and jerseys will be gone next season. NBA sees the ratings collapse & knows they are destroying their business. https://t.co/vlRarwgB2U— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 6, 2020
NBA to cancel Social Justice messages on courts and jerseys next year.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/jKnZOFF90m— CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) October 6, 2020
Looks like the NBA is ditching divisive cultural Marxism and returning to playing basketball!
This is what happens when we boycott
This is how we take back America
Victory.https://t.co/6yrjCfwAc7— Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) October 7, 2020
The NBA bubble has no COVID cases.
The NBA set up polling places to fight voter suppression.
NBA players fight for social justice.
The tired ratings story gets recycled b/c the usual suspects can’t accept a black league fulfilling the social contract better than our government— Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) October 7, 2020
Get Woke Go Brokehttps://t.co/9EdRdTq4FY— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 7, 2020
You see, when the financial bottom line is affected policies will change immediately. When you cave in and cower and capitulate to forces that you cannot explain or understand you get this. It’s that simple. https://t.co/F06J507E2t— 🇺🇸Lionel🇺🇸 (@LionelMedia) October 7, 2020