NBA: Damian Lillard Releases Ric Flair-Inspired Signature Shoes

✖

Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard is one of the NBA's biggest stars, prompting many fans to purchase his signature Adidas. The noted professional wrestling fan in Lillard has now unveiled his latest shoes, the Dame 7s, which pay tribute to a Hall of Famer. The design channels "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Lillard posted photos on his social media profiles that showed the blue shoes. The tongue on the left shoe features a silhouette of Flair's hair and sunglasses while the words "Nature Boy" cover the sole. The other shoe's tongue has Lillard's "D" logo while the sole says "WOOOOO!" The heel features Flair's initials. Even the color of the shoes matches Flair's iconic robe that he wore during his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) on Nov 1, 2020 at 8:27am PST

"WWE icon Ric Flair is one of the most animated, energetic, wheelin’ and dealin’ personalities to ever step into the ring. Damian Lillard channels his own love for pro wrestling and celebrates the Nature Boy with a royal blue, gator-like colorway that’s as flashy as the legend who inspired it. WOOOOO!" the production description reads. The shoes are available for $110 and come in a variety of sizes.

Lillard is a huge wrestling fan and has previously shown his support with his attire and shoe designs. He came to a game dressed as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. He also released a custom "Dame 3:16" pair of the Dame 6s in January. Unlike the Flair versions, the Austin-inspired shoes were black and metallic gold.

As further evidence of his love, Flair previously picked the four wrestlers who would go on his Mt. Rushmore. He started with a list that included The Rock, Flair, Austin and a tie between Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart. However, he later changed the list after some thought and added a new name. The Undertaker joined The Rock, Flair and Austin.

The Portland Trail Blazers star is not the only celebrity to show Flair some love in recent days. Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez did so as well, dressing up like the iconic wrestler for Halloween. He had on a pair of wrestling briefs with the RF initials, black combat boots, and a blonde wig. Lopez also had on a massive robe that said "Nature Boy" on the back and featured blue feathers all over. To complete the look, Lopez had a WWE championship belt, which he strapped on before dancing around.