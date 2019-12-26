NBA Christmas Day Games: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Christmas Day is here and that only means one thing – NBA games all day long. While Thanksgiving is known for families getting together and watching football, the NBA has had a tradition of featuring some of the top games to get fans ready for the start of the new year. Here’s a look at the five games that will air on TV today.

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors – ESPN, 12 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers – ABC, 2:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors – ABC, 5 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers – ABC, 8 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets – ESPN, 10 p.m. ET.

The one game everyone will have their eyes on is the Clippers and the Lakers as both teams feature a few of the top stars in the league. The Clippers have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard while the Lakers have Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The Clippers are in fourth place in the Western Conference while the Lakers are in first. The Lakers have been great with James, but when he’s out of the lineup, it’s a different story.

“Simply put, this team is awesome when LeBron James in on the court and bad when he isn’t,” Kevin Goldsberry of ESPN wrote. “The Lakers have major issues when James rests and players such as Quinn Cook, Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo are out there trying to hold the line. It’s an uneasy throwback to many of James’ Cleveland squads that seemed to barely function whenever James was in a padded, folding chair.”

Another game of interest will be the Bucks and the 76ers. These are two teams that could make a run at the NBA Finals, especially the Bucks who are coming off a big win over the Lakers last week. The team is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo who is the reigning MVP.

“Once again, (Mike Budenholzer) has a regular-season juggernaut on his hands, but this time it’s Finals or bust” Goldsberry added. “The Bucks are approaching potentially the biggest NBA transaction of 2020 when they extend a supermax contract to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pressure is on to convince him to stay in Milwaukee for the prime of his career.”

Along with watching the games on TV, they will be streaming on the ESPN app.