National Championship 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama

The college football season ends tonight. At Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The contest will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans can see alternate views of the game on ESPN 2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. Georgia vs. Alabama will also stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Georgia (13-1) has been dominant all season long. The Bulldogs boast the No.1 defense in the country, which includes defensive lineman Jordan Davis who is the winner of the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award. Georgia is coming off a 34-11 win over Michigan in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. However, its only loss came against Alabama in the SEC Championship game in December.

“Indianapolis has been the spot of a lot of national championships I’ve been able to watch growing up, and excited to play in such a great venue,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said in his virtual press conference last week. “And sounds like we’re fortunate we’re not playing outside based on the weather that I’m hearing about. Our guys are excited and being excited to work and really take another shot and go play these guys. And got a lot of respect for Alabama and Coach Saban and everything they’ve been able to do. And we know that we’ve got to play one of our best games and our guys are excited for the opportunity.”

Alabama (13-1) is the defending national champions and have been the most dominant team in all of college football for the last decade. Head coach Nick Saban leads the squad and is looking to win his seventh national title at Alabama and eighth overall. The Crimson Tide’s only loss came against Texas A&M in the middle of the season, but they have looked strong ever since.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that we’re very, very proud of our team, all the people who have worked hard throughout the course of the year to create this opportunity for our team,” Saban said at his virtual press conference last week. “The team’s overcome a lot of adversity and resiliency through the course of the year. And really, really extremely proud of the way they’ve sort of put themselves in a position to have a chance to win a championship. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us to play against, I think, one of the best teams or the best team in the country in terms of consistency and performance and how they played all year long.”