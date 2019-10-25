Nate Diaz Pulls out of UFC 244 Main Event With Jorge Masvidal Amid Dispute Over Drug Test

UFC 244 is right around the corner and it looks like Nate Diaz won’t be part of the action. On Thursday, Diaz announced he’s pulling out of UFC 244 as he was scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal. Diaz went to Twitter to explain why he’s not fighting on Nov. 2, and it has to do with a recent drug test he took.

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements,” Diaz wrote.

“I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, USADA or whoever is f—ing with me fixed it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try to hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested.”

Diaz went on to say he’s going to continue to investigate how this drug-test incident happened. “I don’t give a f— about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls— I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you.”

Diaz did this so he wouldn’t be suspended by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner. However, the USADA has yet to suspended Diaz despite the drug test. According to ESPN, Diaz “tested positive for trace amounts of a prohibited selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). “

“UFC and USADA are gathering information and will issue a statement as soon as possible,” USADA spokesperson Adam Woullard said to ESPN.

If Diaz doesn’t compete in UFC 244, which will take place at Madison Square Garden, the league has a backup plan. According to MMA and boxing reporter Chisanga Malata, Leon Edwards will take Diaz’s place. Edwards has won his last eight matches and he’s ranked No. 4 in the UFC Welterweight rankings.

Diaz returned to the octagon in August after a three-year layoff. He defeated Anthony Pettis in UFC 241 in August and it was the 20th victory in his MMA career. Masvidal is a former UFC Lightweight Champion and he has won his last two bouts including a five-second knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 in July.