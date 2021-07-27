WWE Raw Star Natalya Suffers 'Really Ugly' Ankle Injury

✖

One of the top WWE Superstars is dealing with a serious injury. On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Natalya suffered an ankle injury when she was in the ring with Doudrop, as mentioned by Ringside News. Natalya, who makes up one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Tamina, tagged out of the match and was not involved in the finish. Tamina got the win for the team and then helped Natalya to the back with a WWE official.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Natalya could miss some time if she needs surgery on the ankle. “It was not evident watching the match, but what happened was essentially Doudrop, Piper Niven, when she did the takedown, (Natalya) kind of rolled, and the ankle was twisted in a really ugly way," Meltzer said. "We don’t know right now how serious it is, but it’s probably serious. I don’t know that she’s had x-rays or anything, but it’s not the knee, it’s the right ankle. And I saw the clip, and she just rolled it when she did that cradle spot. That’s what happened.

Natalya’s injury seemed sort of fluky, her ankle appears to get caught under Doudrop’s body. But appears to be very hurt. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FGT3odSJHA — Antonio Estaban (@EstabanMaquina) July 27, 2021

"With Natalya, there’s no answer, we probably won’t get anything until maybe tomorrow or something, x-rays or whatever. But it’s, without a doubt, it’s probably something pretty serious, because if it wasn’t, she’d just have walked out on it. That’s the reality of it. Hopefully, it’s not too bad and doesn’t require surgery, because if it requires surgery then she’s gonna be out for a while.”

Natalya, 39, is considered by many as the leader in the women's locker room. She has been with WWE since 2007 and won three different championships - the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship. Natalya became the first person in WWE history to hold the Divas and SmackDown titles. She is also a main cast member of the reality series Total Divas.

In an interview with Metro earlier this year, Natalya talked about how she loves going up against men. "I know that might not be the politically correct thing to say, but I love wrestling men. I love wrestling women – I just love wrestling," she said. "But when I was first training in the Dungeon, I really didn’t have anybody else to wrestle with other than men – like, my cousin Harry Smith, Teddy Hart, Jack Evans, TJ Wilson, my husband. There was one girl that would come and train with us occasionally. I was just very lucky that I had great people to work with, but so many guys that taught me how to be strong."