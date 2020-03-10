Nashville Tornado: Tennessee Titans Hit Streets to Help Storm Victims

In the days following Tuesday’s tornado that caused extensive damage in Nashville and across Middle Tennessee, residents of the area banded together for cleanup efforts. The Tennessee Titans, who make their homes in Nashville, were heavily involved. Players and coaches alike headed to different areas of the city to provided needed items and help clean up the streets.

Head coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson, and other members of the organization were filmed as they drove through the streets of North Nashville in a truck loaded with bottled water. They also handed out food to those that were in need following the devastating storm.

“This is what Tennessee is all about, right?” Robinson said about the efforts. “We are the Volunteer State, we’re a family and we’re here for each other.”

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel drives through North Nashville with GM Jon Robinson, part-owner Kenneth Adams and other members of the #Titans organization on board. The group is delivering water to the areas impacted by the tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/K5YypxQFNZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) March 6, 2020

Safety Kevin Byard was also spotted in the area, handing out items and spending time with those affected by the tornado. Offensive linemen Ben Jones and David Quessenberry also helped remove wreckage from the area.

“The Titans mean so much to Nashville and Tennessee,” Pastor Harold Love from Lee Chapel told reporter Jim Wyatt. “To see them here says to the residents that they’re concerned about them and they want to come down and lend a hand like everybody else and help them get their lives back together. You cannot put a measure on how significant that was today, so we are really grateful.”

Recovery efforts have been ongoing in the time following the tornado touching down in Nashville. Some areas are still without power, but progress is being made as residents work together to clean up the affected areas and prepare for rebuilding. According to Nashville Electric, roughly 50,000 residents were without power after the tornado. That number has since dropped to just shy of 6,000 as of Sunday night.

Along with assisting in the cleanup efforts, the Titans organization also donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. Team owner Amy Adams Strunk had said the organization would be assisting in recovery efforts any way that they could, and this was proven to be true in the ensuing days.

