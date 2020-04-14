NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Loses McDonald’s Sponsorship After Using Racial Slur

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used a racial slur on Sunday during a virtual race with some of his fellow competitors, which was captured by another driver’s broadcast. This use of the N-word prompted Chip Ganassi Racing to suspend him without pay while NASCAR handed down an indefinite suspension. Now Larson has lost one of his top sponsors following an apology released on Monday morning.

According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, McDonald’s has cut ties with Larson as of Monday afternoon. The hamburger chain has been partnered with Ganassi Racing for more than a decade. However, Larson’s use of the racial slur on Sunday caused the organization to reassess its relationship with the driver. McDonald’s sponsored Larson’s car during 10 of the 36 Cup Series races in 2019 and in two races of the now-postponed 2020 season.

“We were extremely disappointed and appalled to hear about this incident,” McDonald’s said in a statement Monday. “The comments made by Kyle Larson are insensitive, offensive and not reflective of our inclusive values and will not be tolerated. McDonald’s is taking immediate action to terminate the relationship with Larson.”

Credit One Bank, another top sponsor of Larson’s in recent years, also announced that they were cutting ties with him following Sunday’s incident. Credit One sponsored his car during the season-opening Daytona 500 and in the Pennzoil 400. Credit One also sponsored Larson’s car for 18 of the 36 Cup Series races in 2019.

“As stated earlier, Credit One Bank denounces the highly offensive language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” Credit One said in a statement. “In addition to the quick actions taken by NASCAR and Chip Ganassi Racing, Credit One Bank is terminating its sponsorship of Kyle Larson.” Advent Health, which sponsored Larson’s car during the Busch Class, also weighed in on Monday. The organization did not cut ties with the driver but said that it supported Ganassi Racing’s decision to suspend him.

There was one sponsor that announced they would be sticking with Larson on Monday. Finley Farms revealed on Twitter that the company would continue to support Larson’s Sprint Cup efforts. “We all make mistakes, and deserve a second chance!” the sponsor said on Monday.

Larson has not been banned from NASCAR following the incident on Sunday night. Instead, he is simply suspended and will be required to take sensitivity training. His future with the racing organization could depend on this process, as well as his standing with any potential future sponsors or racing teams.