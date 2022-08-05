NASCAR Star Kyle Busch and His Wife Speak out After Being the Middle of Chaotic Mall Shooting With Family

Kyle Busch and his family were at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Thursday when gunshots erupted and had people in the mall running for safety. The 37-year-old NASCAR driver was enjoying a day at the mall with his wife, Samantha and their son, Brexton before chaos ensued. A video posted online shows Busch wearing a black and green shirt with a white hat and holding hands with Brexton as he was running with the crowd.

Samantha took to her Instagram Story to share an update. "If you are seeing the news about [Mall of America] we got out and are safe," Samantha wrote, per TMZ Sports. Praying others inside are too. According to the Associated Press, police were searching for a suspect after securing the scene on Thursday evening. No injuries have been reported, but police said the shooting started when two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store, and that one group left but someone in that group began firing shots.

Breaking: Mall of America is on lockdown in Bloomington, Minnesota, after reports of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/I7szUMgaCu — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 4, 2022

"We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired," Bloomington Police wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday. "This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim." On Friday morning, police gave an update on the case. "Bloomington PD Detectives are continuing to investigate who is responsible for the shots fired at the Mall of America last evening," Bloomington Police said. "Currently there is no additional public information. Information we will release as it becomes available.

Busch, 37, is one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history. In his career, Busch has won the Cup Series Championship twice, won 60 Cup Series races and is the all-time leader in Xfinity series wins with 102. This year, Busch has a shot to make a run at another championship as he's in eighth place in the Cup Series standings.

Earlier this year, Busch spoke to PopCulture.com about the keys to winning another title. "Being able to win races and get those playoff points," he said. "Winning stages, winning races gives you those playoff points so those are key. Those just help make your days easier being able to make it through the playoffs and allow you to transfer through each round. So that's always the biggest thing for everybody throughout the season is being able to grab those, and hopefully, we can."