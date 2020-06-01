NASCAR's Cheddar's 300: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Monday night, NASCAR's Xfinity Series will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway. There will be 37 drivers taking part in the Cheddar's 300, including Ross Chastain. Here's when the race takes place.

The Cheddar's 300 will run at 7 p.m. ET on Monday night. FS1 will broadcast the action once again following Sunday's Supermarket Heroes 500. PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio will broadcast audio of the action for those unable to watch at home. FOX Sports Go will also air the race for those with subscriptions to cable or streaming services. The app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick and Fire TV, and iOS and Android devices.

Heading into Monday's race, there is an expectation of frantic action. Sunday's Cup Series race featured 17 caution flags due to several accidents and on-track incidents. One pile-up even knocked four drivers out of the race and damaged four other cars.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier spoke to reporters earlier in the year and expressed his love for the 0.533-mile track. He referred to Bristol Motor Speedway as his "home away from home." Allgaier notched his first Xfinity Series win and secured the best Cup Series win of his career at Bristol, so it holds a special place in his heart.

"It's that place where every driver wants to win," Allgaier said to reporters. "Every driver feels he's close to winning at Bristol and has something go wrong. When you've conquered Bristol, you feel like you've conquered the world." Allgaier also said that the short track is very physically demanding and challenging for every driver.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano experienced this difficulty firsthand at the very end of Sunday's Cup Series race. The two veteran drivers were facing off and competing for a spot in victory lane. The announcers fully expected one of them to win. However, Elliott's car slid on one of the turns and knocked Logano into the wall. Both drivers lost their momentum while Brad Keselowski secured a surprising victory. Logano and Elliott finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Allgaier has hopes of securing another victory at Bristol while avoiding major incidents, and he will be in a favorable position to do so. He starts Monday's race in the 10th spot, just behind Noah Gragson. Harrison Burton has the pole position while Brandon Jones joins him at the front of the pack.