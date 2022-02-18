NASCAR Star Austin Dillon Reveals Why He’s in a ‘Good Position’ Ahead of Daytona 500 (Exclusive)

Austin Dillon is ready for the 2022 NASCAR season. After missing out on the Cup Series Playoffs last year, Dillion feels confident he can put himself in a position to win a championship, and it starts with a strong showing at the Daytona 500 this weekend. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the 31-year-old NASCAR driver who revealed what he needs to do to win the biggest race of the season.

“I think the biggest thing is just putting yourself in good opportunities,” Dillion exclusively told PopCulture. “Last year, we finished third. It was a close one for us. We had a car that could win the race, and we ran up front a lot. So I feel like you got to establish that position and really have a car that’s under you and you’re driving. I think we’re in a good position. Experience has really helped me here in the past, but anything and everything will happen at Daytona. So you better be ready for it.”

Dillion tends to race well in Daytona. In 2018, the Richard Childress Racing team member won the race in overtime, and it’s one of the three races he has won in his Cup Series career along with placing in the top 10 in 57 Cup Series races. This year will be a little different as the drivers will debut the Next Gen car.

“We got a lot of activities going on outside the track that go along with what’s happening here this weekend, and I can’t wait for the race, you know?” Dillion said. “The new Next Gen Car of Chevy was pretty fast this weekend, and qualifying was last night. We got the dual tonight; we’re in dual two. So we’ll see how it plays out; a lot less to go on before Sunday when we run the 500.”

Along with competing in the Daytona 500, Dillion is in Daytona to help launch the MY GM Rewards card as he has partnered with GM and Marcus by Goldman Sachs. GM has a strong presence in Daytona with Dillon kicking off a series of Appreciation Experiences for the My GM Rewards card at Daytona International Speedway.

“Now that I have a family, I have groceries to buy,” Dillon said. “I have a lot of things that I shop with the credit card. The cool part about My Chevrolet Rewards Card, obviously, the digital version on your mobile wallet’s very cool; always got that with me. And then getting seven times the points back on any kind of purchase I have on my car with Chevrolet is nice and four times the points on any purchase. So eventually after using my card a lot, I’ll be able to knock a big chunk of change off of my next Chevrolet purchase.”