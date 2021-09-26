NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch South Point 400

The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begins tonight with the South Point 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There are now 12 drivers competing for the Cup Series Championship, and a bad performance could lead to a quick elimination. The South Point 400 will start at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBCSN. Fans can also watch the race on the NBC Sports App.

One of the interesting storylines of tonight’s race is Chase Elliott vs. Kevin Harvick. The two drivers got into it as they started shoving each other after getting out of their cars and exchanging words. Elliott left the scene but Harvick stayed to speak to the media. He called out Elliott for being angry about and run-in at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“It’s just chicken-s—,” Harvick said per NASCAR.com. “What else can I say? Throw a temper tantrum like you’re 2 years old because you got passed for the lead and got a flat tire. We barely even rubbed. It’s all Chase’s way or it’s no way. And if he doesn’t get his way, he throws a fit.” Elliott was leading when Harvick held him up with the lapped car of Josh Bilicki and hit him. Elliott, who already clinched a spot in the next round of the Cup Series Playoffs, finished 25th in the race.

While Elliott is looking to repeat as Cup Series Champion, Denny Hamlin is looking to win his first Cup Series title. He finished ninth at Bristol after finishing first and second in the first two playoff races. He knows in order to win the championship, he will have to perform well in Las Vegas.

“That is the track where you can control your own destiny the most, so that is the one you have to put the most emphasis on,” Hamlins said, per NASCAR.com. “If you do a good job as a driver and your car is fast and the team does their job, that is where you can get your best result. The other two tracks you are more likely to be caught up in someone else’s issues. I’m sure that race will be the most nervous the entire 12-car playoff field is going to be, hoping that they perform well, because there are just no givens after that.”