NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Toyota/Save Mart 350

It will be another road course for the NASCAR drivers on Sunday (June 11) after competing in the World Wide Technology Raceway last week. The drivers are in Sonoma, California for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The race will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on Fox and the Fox Sports App.

Chase Elliott will make his return to the track for the second time this NASCAR Cup Series season. Last week, NASCAR's most popular driver was suspended for the race in St. Louis. And earlier in the season, Elliott missed several weeks due to an injury. He will be competing in his ninth race of the season and has missed seven races for far this year.

"I certainly wouldn't want to miss the amount of races I've missed this year. ... That's not me doing my end of my job — that's being here at the racetrack and doing my part for our partners and my team and my fans," Elliott said this week, per Fox Sports.

When it comes to last week's suspension Elliott understands the decision since he hit Denny Hamlin while competing at Charlotte Motor Speedway. "You look at the situation last year and I get it and I respect their decision," Elliott said. "At that point in time when you get told that decision, you just put your head down and start thinking about the things you can control, because you certainly can't go back and change the past. For me, it's been all eyes on trying to go fast here and putting together a good race."

Sonoma Raceway is a special place for Daniel Suárez as he won his first Cup Series race at the track last year. The win also helped him reach the playoffs for the first time in his career and finished the season in 10th place in the standings. Currently, Suárez is in 16th place in the standings and has yet to a race this season. Heading into Sunday's race, Suárez feels he can run it back and secure his spot in the playoffs.

"Definitely, man," he told the Duluth News Tribune this weekend. "Every time we head to a road course, whether it's Sonoma or somewhere else, I am excited. I feel at home, and I am excited to go back to a place where we had great memories last time, and hopefully, we can repeat it."