NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR is entering the fifth race of the Cup Series season, and the drivers will be competing at a place with a lot of history. Atlanta Motor Speedway is the home of today's NASCAR Cup Series race, the 2023 Ambertter Health 400. Today's race will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on Fox Sports as well as the Fox Sports App.

William Byron is looking to make history. After winning the last two races, the 25-year-old North Carolina native wants to join an elite list of drivers in NASCAR history who won three in a row. It's likely that could happen as Bryon won in Atlanta one year ago. Earlier this month, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Byron who talked about being more consistent this season.

"I think we want to stay consistent throughout the year," Byron said. "We've got to continue to work hard on little details here and there to get better. I think we could have been better even on Sunday, some of the things that we worked on throughout the race. So yeah, it's a constant evolution, constant learning process, but we're off to a good start."

Bryon might be the hottest driver in the Cup Series right now, but Kevin Harvick is on top. The 47-year-old is first in the Cup Series standings and would love nothing more to win a championship in the final full-time season of his career. Harvick has had success at Atlanta Motor Speedway as he's won three Cup Series races there, including the first victory of his career in 2001.

"To think any time you come to Atlanta it brings back those memories and those things that went along with that particular weekend," Harvick said, per the Gwinnett Daily Post. "You can't ever do your first twice so winning that race and being the first win of my career obviously brings back a lot of great memories as to everything that happened on that particular day…this will always be the place." 2023 is the first year that there will not be a scheduled 500-mile race in Atlanta. Fans are hoping to get an exciting race as they did in March of last year when 20 different drivers led a lap.