NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Dixie Vodka 400

There are only two more races before the NASCAR Cup Series championship race on Nov. 6. Today, the drivers will take part in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida in the second round of eight playoff race. Action will start at 2:30 p.m. ET at air on NBC and NBC Sports app.

In today's race, seven drivers will compete for three spots in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race that will take place in Arizona. Joey Logano clinched a spot in the championship race after winning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last week. Logano is looking to win his second title, and it looks like that can happen based on the way he has raced all year.

"We're racing for a championship! Let's go!" Logano said after last week's race, "Man, what a great car. Penske cars were all fast. All of them were really fast today. Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the Championship 4 when the season starts and race for a championship, and we've got the team to do it. I don't see why we can't win at this point. Things are looking really good for us, awesome Pennzoil Mustang, this bad boy, and man, just a lot of adversity fought through the last 50 laps or so. I thought we were going to win and then we kind of fell out and then had the tires, and racing Ross [Chastain] was fun."

One driver who will not be competing in today's race is Bubba Wallace who has been suspended by NASCAR. Last week, Wallace got into an altercation with Kyle Larson when both were involved in a crash. Wallace intentionally wrecked Larson's car after Larson bumped into him. Christopher Bell was also involved in the wreck and now has to make up ground to have a shot to compete in the championship race.

"I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," Wallace said in a statement. "My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport."