NASCAR Race: Forecast for Sunday's Trip to Bristol Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete to a dirt track for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, which fans can watch with a fuboTV trial. The fans expect a unique experience at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, but they are expressing concern about even more weather-related delays. Here is the forecast for Sunday's race.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the forecast calls for rain early on Sunday, but the skies should clear as race time approaches. There is a 50% chance of precipitation at 2 p.m. ET, but the number drops to 30% at 4 p.m. The race is set for 3:30 p.m., but that could change if a heavy downpour makes a mess of the track surface.

What I can give you is the radar and the knowledge it will take at least a few hours for the track to be ready if not longer. https://t.co/TZ6hIfi33d pic.twitter.com/NmUKdp52AC — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 28, 2021

The weather had a major impact on Saturday, resulting in the initial delay of the qualifying races for the Camping World Truck Series. The first set of drivers did ultimately head out onto the track for a 15-lap race, but they complete only one before the red flag came out. The heavy mud had caked the front of their trucks, causing extensive visibility issues.

The NASCAR pit crews spent time working on the front of the vehicles in order to get the trucks back out on the track while late model series cars took some laps to try to pack the surface. However, rain began to fall once again, so NASCAR made the decision to cancel the qualifying races and push the Truck Series race to Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET.

While concerns about the weather lingered, the Cup Series drivers took part in multiple practice sessions on Friday in order to test out their tires and car setups. They experienced varying results during the afternoon sessions. Several cars spun out, including Cole Custer and Bubba Wallace, but they all expressed excitement about the opportunity to slide around in the dirt.

"I will be begging [NASCAR] in years to come for more dirt races. These cars are a freakin blast on dirt lol most fun I’ve had," Matt DiBenedetto tweeted after the practice sessions. Kevin Harvick, who previously spoke out about heading to Bristol for a dirt race, said, "That's as much fun I've had in a racecar in a long time."

The anticipation is building among fans as they prepare for two days of dirt racing. They will have the opportunity to see some of the top drivers in the Cup Series compete in a unique setting. However, there is also some concern. These fans have explained that they don't want to see any delays due to the rain and thunderstorms in eastern Tennessee.

The Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway takes place Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage while Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer call the action. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for those unable to watch.

