Friends of Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws Speak out Following Murder-Suicide

Friends of the Janway family are speaking out publicly after several members of the Janway family were killed on Monday. According to a report by The Muskogee Phoenix, Dr. Jack Janway, his wife Terry Lynn and their grandson Dalton Janway were found dead at a residence in Muskogee, Oklahoma on Monday evening. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, leaving the community all the more heartbroken.

The Janway family was a major presence in Muskogee – 69-year-old Jack was the owner of Janway Chiropractic and Acupuncture for many years, and he and 68-year-old Terry supported other local businesses and organizations. Many of their friends, neighbors and colleagues spoke to reporters, heartbroken by their passing and the death fo their 11-year-old grandson. For example, local gym owner Brian Ousley said that they Janways were big supporters of his annual weight loss challenge.

"We were friends long before we started the challenge," he said. "Anything we needed supporting the challenge, he was always ready to help. He spoke, not just from a chiropractic perspective, but from a medical perspective as to the downside of obesity and the benefits of exercise."

Reporters also spoke with Ronia Davison, principal at Sadler Arts Academy where Dalton was a fifth grader. Davison called Dalton "absolutely precious and just a good friend to everyone," adding: "His classmates adored him, thought of him highly. He was thoughtful. He was someone who was able to pick up on the needs of others and extend goodness in any turn that he could. He had a loving smile and he just carried himself in a way that just made him approachable and friendly and someone you wanted to be around."

The case of the Janways received national attention because of their relation to NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson. Johnson is married to the Janways' daughter Chandra, who is Dalton's aunt. The Janways' other child, Jordan, passed away in 2014 in a skydiving accident. Johnson has withdrawn from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series in Chicago and has asked for privacy for his family at this time.

Police responded to a residence in Muskogee on Monday night at 9:05 p.m. local time after reports of gunshots on the scene. They say they found Jack Janway lying in the entryway and helped to pull him outside. While doing so, they heard another gunshot from deeper in the house. By the time they got inside they found Terry and Dalton Janway both dead on the scene. A full investigation is still underway.