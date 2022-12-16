'Barmageddon': NASCAR Legends Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer Face off in Exclusive Clip

Two NASCAR legends are facing off in a bar in Nashville in the new USA Network series Barmageddon. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that will air on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 p.m. ET, and it features Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer competing in a game called Keg Kurling. Johnson and his partner compete against Bowyer and his partner, and the game is fierce as each team gets the best of the other.

Barmageddon premiered on the USA Network on Dec. 5, and the host is WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. The series also includes Carson Daly and Blake Shelton who are co-creators and executive producers. The premise of Barmageddon is two celebrities compete against each other in bar-themed games each week, and the winner earns a prize for a viral internet sensation each has chosen to support. The series takes place at a bar called Ole Red in Nashville, which is owned by Shelton.

The ratings for Barmageddon have been strong as the premiere episode finished in the top 10 for an unscripted cable series (331,000), according to TVROCS. In the first episode Shelton took on another country music star Kane Brown, and a few of the games they played were, Air Cannon Cornhole, Beer Bombs and Just The Tip.

"[With] any of our celebrities that come on the show, you could truly tell that they come into Blake's bar already in Nashville," Bella told Fox News earlier this month. "They let their hair down, and they have their greatest time ever. And you feel that when you watch. And Carson makes the best drinks ever."

"But you know what he's really good at? It's roasting all of us. "Carson has the best one-liners I've ever heard from anyone. I think this is the first environment in which you really get to hear him just freely have his one-liners. He doesn't hold back."

Johnson and Bowyer had a lot of success while competing in NASCAR. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, won the Daytona 500 twice and won 83 Cup Series races. Bowyer won the Nationwide Series title in 2008 and won 10 Cup Series races. He currently works for Fox Sports as a NASCAR analyst. Barmageddon airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.