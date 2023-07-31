Jimmie Johnson Breaks Silence After Death of In-Laws and Nephew

Jimmie Johnson has broken his silence on the death of his nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion shared a post on social media on Friday and showed his appreciation to those who supported his family flowing the tragedy that involved Jack and Terry Janway and 11-year-old Dalton.

"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of [Terry] Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," Johnson said. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkable sad time and remain grateful for all of your comparison."

It has by confirmed by multiple outlets that Johnson's mother-in-law, Terry, 68, shot and killed her husband Jack, 69, and their grandson Dalton and their home in Oklahoma. Terry and Jack and the parents of Johnson's wife Chandra and were found dead inside their home in Oklahoma along with Dalton when police arrived on the scene. According to PEOPLE, police said they received a 911 call from a woman believed to have been Terry, "who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up" the phone. Officers arrived at 9 p.m. local time and found a person laying dead in a hallway at the home, and then heard another gunshot go off inside. Officers discovered two more bodies in another location in the house.

"It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved," Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told local Fox 23 News at the time. "I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we've been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I've been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me."

Johnson, 47, is tied with Richard Petty for the most Cup Series championships in history. He's also a two-time winner of the Dayton 500 and named Driver of the Year five times. Johnson races in NASCAR on a part-time basis and is a co-owner of the racing team Legacy Motor Club.