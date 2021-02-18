NASCAR Fans Pay Tribute to Dale Earnhardt 20 Years After His Death

Thursday marks the 20-year anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death, which occurred at the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt, who was known as "The Intimidator" tragically died in a last-lap crash at "The Great American Race," which has led to NASCAR re-evaluating everything it does in terms of keeping everyone safe.

Earnhardt was 49 years old when he died and is considered one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. He won the Winston Cup Series a total of seven, times which ties him most all-time with Richard Petty and recently retired Jimmy Johnson. He won the Daytona 500 in 1998, which was one of his 76 Cup Series victories. Earnhardt was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010 as he was part of its inaugural class.

“I thought it was just another crash," Earnhardt's longtime best friend and former NASCAR driver Richard Childress said. " I saw it on TV and it didn’t look that bad – just another tough crash. I hollered at Dale a couple of times [on the radio] and he didn’t answer back... which was a little unusual." Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Earnhardt.