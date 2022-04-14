NASCAR's Chase Elliott Shares Thoughts on UGA and Braves Repeating as Champions (Exclusive)

✖

Things have been going well for Chase Elliott. After winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2020, the Georgia native even got to see the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs win the World Series and College Football Playoff National Championship last year, respectively. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Eillott shared his thoughts on the Braves and UGA repeating as champions in 2022.

"I think they both can," Elliott exclusively told PopCulture. "Yeah, I don't see why not. I think the Braves are really set up in a lot of ways for a successful 2022, even prior to them winning the championship last year. So I'm excited about that. I think that they have an opportunity to be good for a number of years ahead. I think they're actually on the up, I think they're building, and I think they're just going to get better. So I'm excited about watching the Braves."

Last year, the Braves won their fourth World Series in franchise history and second since 1995. What made the season special is it took the Braves 99 games to have a winning record, and once that happened, they became the hottest team in baseball. The title was huge for the city as it was only the second championship from the four major professional sports leagues in the country (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL).

The Bulldogs won the national championship in January after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in College Football Playoff Championship game. It was the first time the UGA won the title since the 1980 season and based on the way head coach Kirby Smart has built the team, Elliott believes they will continue to be successful.

"To me, the Dawgs have been up," Elliott said. "I feel like that championship didn't surprise me as much because I feel like they've really been amongst those top-five teams over the course of probably the last five years or so. Maybe more. Shortly after Kirby came in, I feel like they've been right there every year. Just haven't got over that last hump of beating Alabama. Now, that they did that, I think that's going to really help their confidence in being able to do it more often. If you're going to win that deal, you're going to have to go through them to do it. So the good news is they were able to accomplish it once so no reason why they can't do it again."