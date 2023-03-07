NASCAR: Chase Elliott to Miss Multiple Weeks Due to Serious Injury

Chase Elliott will not be racing for at least a few weeks as he recently had surgery to repair a fractured tibia, per Fox News. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion suffered the injury while snowboarding in Colorado. Josh Berry drove Elliott's No. 9 car for the race in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"We're going to race a long time together with Chase Elliott, and we're going to win a lot more races together," Hendrick Motorsports Mark Andrews said. "Certainly, there's a little bit of a setback, and obviously Chase is very disappointed. The most important thing is Chase's health, and we'll have a suit ready for him when he's healthy and ready to get back in a race car."

"Chase's health is our primary concern," Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said, per NASCAR.com. "He's spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car. Of course, he has our full support, and we'll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend."

On Sunday, Elliott went to Twitter to confirm he was in good spirits. "It has come to my attention that the formal request I submitted for a slight edit to the March section of my script was indeed… declined," Elliott wrote. That was followed up by another tweet that said, "In all seriousness, the support I've received over the last couple of days is far greater than I deserve. I want to thank everyone who has lended it over in any form!"

With Elliott scheduled to miss Sunday's race, the United Rentals Work United 500, Berry will once again take his place. "I don't know if I can say I got it figured out, but I mean, I learned a ton," Berry said after Sunday's race in Las Vegas, per NASCAR.com. "I think we were on our way to a pretty good day before that (throttle) issue happened, so I'm not really sure if it was self-inflicted or not. I know these guys, they're gonna look at the data and figure it out. But you know, regardless, I think it was a good experience and a lot of fun."