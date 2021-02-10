NASCAR Busch Clash: Chase Elliott Penalized, Drops to Rear of the Field

✖

The Busch Clash starts just after 7 p.m. ET and marks the return of the Cup Series, albeit in exhibition form. Prior to the green flag waving, one driver received the first penalty of the season. Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott had to move to the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR announced the penalty about an hour prior to the race's start. The governing body did not clarify what the adjustments were, only revealing that the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro would not be near the front of the pack. Elliott had previously secured the seventh spot overall, joining Cole Custer in Row 4. The drivers' respective crew chiefs took part in a virtual draw on Monday that determined the starting lineup.

NEWS: @chaseelliott's No. 9 car will start at the rear of the field for tonight's #BuschClash due to unapproved adjustments. pic.twitter.com/fk3rdr2dna — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 9, 2021

The penalty will not greatly impact Elliott considering that the race is only a 35-lap exhibition. The outcome of the race will not count in the points, but the time behind the wheel will provide the drivers with the opportunity to get reacquainted with the Daytona Road Course prior to an important race on Feb. 21. Tuesday's race also marks the first time that the Busch Clash has taken part on the road course instead of the oval.

Despite the setback, Elliott will enter the race as a favorite to win. He has traditionally found success on the various road courses, including the last trip to Daytona. He won the GoBowling 235 in August and later won the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Interestingly enough, Elliott also dealt with a penalty during his last start. He had to drop to the rear of the field before the championship race in Arizona due to failing pre-race inspection twice. Instead of leading the field to green, Elliott dropped to the rear of the field but still recovered to lead 153 laps. He ended the day and the season as the Cup Series champion, hoisting the Bill France Cup above his head.

The stakes were much higher the last time that Elliott received a pre-race penalty. The latest iteration will not disrupt his season or his standing in the points. Though the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team will strive to avoid similar issues once the actual season starts with Sunday's Daytona 500.