NASCAR: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 Food City Dirt Race

NASCAR is going to get dirty on Sunday. The drivers are currently in Bristol, Tennessee to compete in the 2022 Food City Dirt Race. This is the second time in NASCAR Cup Series history the drivers will race on a dirt track with the first happening last year and Joey Logano coming away with the win. Tonight's race at Bristol Motor Speedway will start at 7 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

As mentioned, Logano won last year's race, which gives him an advantage heading into tonight's contest. A good performance from Logano could put in near on top of the Cup Series standings as he is currently in fourth place behind William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott. Logano has yet to win a race this year but has finished in the top 10 in four of his eight races.

"I don't think it's a dirt experiment anymore, Logano said this week, per NASCAR.com. "We already did it once. That was an experiment last year and I think most people liked it. I say this about our sport all the time, there are people that love short-track racing. There are people that love superspeedways and hate short-track racing. There are people that love mile-and-a-half racing. We get to do it all and some weeks you're gonna see your favorite track and some weeks you're gonna see something completely different. The fact that NASCAR is going to different things. We just ran the Clash. I thought that was crazy, but it was actually pretty good and really big for our sport. What's next? We can race anywhere. We've proven we can put on a great race and an entertaining race for the fans, and a competitive race for the competitors out there."

Denny Hamlin finished third in last year's race and is looking for similar results tonight to get back in the top half of the standings. The three-time Daytona 500 winner is currently in 21st place, and while he has won a race this year, he has not finished three of his eight races.

"I'm looking forward to trying it out again," Hamlin said. "With a little better weather conditions from what we faced last year and changing from day to night for the race, I think it's going to be a better event overall. It will be good to get those two practice sessions on Friday and be able to work on the car a little bit. Between the new car and the changes they made to the track, it's going to be completely different than what we saw last year."