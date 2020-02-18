Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin Wins After Race Rescheduled Due to Rain

After the Daytona 500 race was delayed due to the weather, a winner has finally been announced. As NASCAR officially reported on Twitter, Denny Hamlin has won the Daytona 500. His win marks the third Daytona 500 win of his career.

Hamlin managed to secure the win moments after a late-stage crash occurred near the finish line. Ryan Newman was in the lead heading into the final lap but crashed before he was able to cross the finish line as the leader and finished ninth. Newman’s condition following the crash is not currently known.

The Daytona 500 race, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, was delayed until Monday because of rainy weather. The 40 drivers in the competition were in the midst of the pace lap when the delay was announced, which sent them back into the pit area. The weather did clear up after the storm, but the action came to a halt because more rain was on the way in the Daytona area.

The race was then rescheduled to commence at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, President’s Day. According to CBS Sports, the last time that the race took place on a Monday was back in 2012.

This year’s Daytona 500 saw a visit from President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who arrived at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. Trump served as the Grand Marshal for the event, becoming the second-ever president to do so behind George W. Bush, who performed the duty in 2004.

“For 500 heart-pounding miles, these fierce competitors will chase the checkered flag, fight for the Harley J. Earl Trophy and make their play for pure American glory,” Trump said before the race on Sunday, per CBS News. “And that’s what it is, pure American glory.”

During his speech, the president also congratulated new enlistees in the U.S. armed forces.

“To each of them and to every service member and veteran here today, as commander in chief of the greatest fighting force on the planet a force that just spent $2.5 trillion on rebuilding our military, I want to thank you for your service,” Trump said. “Now we approach the moment that you’ve all been waiting for. Soon, the cars will take to the track for the start, tires will screech, rubber will burn, fans will scream and the Great American Race will begin.”

Of course, shortly after his remarks, it was reported that the race would not go on as scheduled. The president and the first lady were not present for the race on Monday, as they traveled back to Washington D.C. shortly after appearing in Daytona.