NASCAR Adds More Races to Revised 2020 Schedule

NASCAR has set its 2020 schedule through the month of June. After announcing its return to racing in April, NASCAR has added 13 more races in five cities. The second installment of races begin on May 30 when NASCAR travels to Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for an Xfinity Series race. Another race is scheduled for Bristol on May 31, which will be a 266-mile Cup Series contest.

NASCAR will then travel to Atlanta for three races. Two of the races will be on June 6 — a Gardner Trucks and Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. On June 7, Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a 500-mile Cup Series Race. NASCAR will then travel to Martinsville, Virginia for a Cup Series race on June 10. On June 13-14, NASCAR will invade Miami for two Xfinity Series and one Cup Series race. The last three races scheduled will take place at the Talladega Superspeedway with two races on June 20 and one race on June 21.

The news of the added races to the schedule comes on the heels NASCAR returning to the track on Sunday. NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O' Donnell is looking forward to the races and will continue to work with officials to add more races this year. "We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit," O'Donnell said on NASCAR.com. "We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race."

For Sunday's race and the other races on the schedule, fans will not be allowed to attend. However, all the races will be televised on Fox or FS1. Also, fans will be in a treat for Sunday's race as Ryan Newman will be back after being involved in fiery crash at the Daytona 500 in February.

"I was so excited and ready to go and just kind of prove myself that I actually had to slow myself down and make sure that I didn't go out there and fence it on the first lap by trying too hard," Newman said when talking about doing a private test at Darlington Raceway before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. "So I never felt like I had to be apprehensive towards it, other than the fact that I wanted to make sure that I didn’t mess up my own test. I was there to prove that I was valid in the seat again."